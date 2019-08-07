Police release sketch of man wanted for sexual battery at Little Havana apartment

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released a sketch of a man who, they said, sexually assaulted a woman in her apartment in the heart of Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Police said they are looking to speak with the subject depicted in the sketch regarding a sexual battery incident.

Investigators said the victim was targeted in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Eighth Street, near Domino Park, July 24.

Detectives said the subject knocked on the victim’s door, chatted her up and forced his way inside her home.

Area residents were shocked to hear about the alarming attack.

“Who would have thought that you would hear something like that’s going on here in this area like this,” said Daniel Nunez. “To me, it’s almost — it angers me, really.”

“It shocked me that it happened right in the heart of Little Havana, you know,” said resident Lazaro Nunez.

“I hate that people would feel unsafe in this area, ’cause this is a wonderful area to come out here with your family,” said Daniel.

Detectives do not believe there are other victims, but they are worried the man will strike again.

“It’s a very well-populated area. Somebody has to know something. Someone saw something. Please come forward,” said Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz.

If you have any information on this incident or the man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

