Police arrest woman accused of drugging, robbing tourist at Miami Beach club

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman accused of drugging and robbing a New York tourist at a Miami Beach nightclub has been arrested.

Destina Byrd, a pregnant 23-year-old, made an appearance before a judge on Wednesday.

“Are you going to hire a private attorney or do you want me to appoint the public defender?” asked Judge Diane Ward.

“You can appoint the public offender,” said Byrd.

The Miami Beach Police arrest report said Byrd drugged and robbed a tourist after they met on Dec. 28 at the W Hotel’s Wall Lounge nightclub on Collins Avenue.

At some point during the night, the two eventually drove to The Corner bar on North Miami Avenue before driving back to Miami Beach in her Cadillac.

According to the report, while in Byrd’s vehicle, “the victim stated as she sat back down, she poured some of her beer, which was still fairly full, into his cup.”

Officials said Byrd then stole the tourist’s $15,000 Rolex, an iPhone and credit cards from his wallet after she spiked his drink while in her vehicle.

The tourist told police he later woke up feeling as if he had been drugged.

The report said he also “discovered his cards were used in multiple locations without his permission, resulting in a total loss of $5,200.”

Byrd was positively identified by the victim after officials presented him with a photo lineup of suspects.

The 23-year-old was subsequently arrested a day after the incident when a felony license plate reader alerted police to her Cadillac.

The felony license plate reader also connected Byrd to a previous unrelated case involving prostitution and grand theft in Key Biscayne.

“Is a public defender representing you on your other cases?” asked Judge Ward.

“Um, I think so,” said Byrd. “I met with my personal lawyer, but I have also — they gave me a public defender.”

Byrd is currently in jail on charges of grand theft.

