MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly passed himself off as an FBI agent during a Miami Lakes home invasion.

Eglys Fuentes-Ramirez Robert has been charged with home invasion, robbery with a firearm and falsely impersonating a police officer, Wednesday.

Two workers were inside when two men, Robert was allegedly caught on surveillance video entering the home, along with another man, wearing bullet proof FBI vests, Feb. 20.

They forced their way inside, shoved the victims into a bathroom and eventually took off with around $30,000 worth of jewelry and sports memorabilia.

Robert’s accomplice remains on the run.

