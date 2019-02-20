Two men caught on camera impersonating FBI agents in Miami Lakes home invasion

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men who were caught on camera impersonating FBI agents during a Miami Lakes home invasion.

The incident occurred on Jan. 30 at around 12 p.m. when the two men arrived at the house, located in the area of Northwest 159th Terrace and 87th Court.

According to officials, when one victim opened the door, he noticed that one of the men was wearing a bulletproof vest with the letters “FBI” across the chest.

The victim that opened the door, along with another victim inside of the house were forced inside one of the bathrooms while the two crooks took off with approximately $30,000 worth of jewelry and sports memorabilia.

The thieves were seen driving a Chevrolet Silverado with a covered tag.

The victims were not injured during the home invasion.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.