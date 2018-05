ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) — Officers arrested a man accused of possessing several undersized lobsters in the Florida Keys.

Deputies pulled over 27-year-old Nacarrio Comer for speeding through Islamorada, Sunday. They then discovered he had 13 live lobsters in his car.

Twelve of the lobsters were undersized and were safely returned to the sea.

