Police arrest man after fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Luciano Thompson, 22, was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez the day before.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a shooting in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and 25th Avenue, just before 2 a.m., Wednesday.

Gonzalez was found laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

A card from the Hialeah Park Casino was found on him, and upon further investigation the two men were seen on surveillance footage arriving and leaving the establishment in the same car.

According to the arrest report, investigators served a search warrant at Thompson’s home and found the gun connected to the casings at the scene of the crime.

Thompson was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

He is currently being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

