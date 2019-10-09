Man shot dead in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located near Northwest 103rd Street and 25th Avenue, early Wednesday morning.

A man was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

