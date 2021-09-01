HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of starting a fire at an auto repair and tire shop in Hallandale Beach has been arrested.

Police arrested Michael Artison for arson.

Officials said he sparked a fire, leaving thousands of residents without power in August.

The fire left a large plume of smoke clouding Pembroke Road and Northwest 6th Avenue back on Aug. 11.

Artison could face up to 30 years in prison.

