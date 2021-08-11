HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several residents were left without power after a two-alarm fire that sparked at a Hallandale Beach home and commercial building.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews were called to the 600 block of Pembroke Road at around 9:45 p.m., Wednesday.

“I just seen thick clouds in the air,” said witness Quavon Bailey. “Then, I seen the clouds turn red, so I’m like, ‘Wow!’ So I got in my car and drove and we seen the tire shop on fire.”

According to officials, the fire involved a commercial building, J&J Discount Tire, and a residential home.

“Yeah, ’cause it’s close,” Bailey said. “It’s like shoulder to shoulder, so hopefully nobody was in there and everybody was safe if they were.”

BSFR officials said while firefighters were working to knock down the flames, a powerline came down, creating safety issues for crews and causing a power outage to many in the area.

“I was pulling up, I had to use my high beams,” said resident Janice DeStefano. “You could only see 15 feet in front of you. It’s crazy. The whole block was dark, actually. It’s kind of dangerous with all the smoke, you can’t see anything. It’s scary.”

No injuries were reported.

Cameras captured a large amount of smoke in the area and dozens of fire trucks lined up on Pembroke Road. Crews could also be seen on a ladder truck pouring water onto the buildings from above.

Officials said at one point, the fire reached a third-alarm level which led to Hollywood Fire Rescue firefighters also responding to the scene to assist.

The fires were extinguished by 1 a.m. but crews stayed for hours later working to put out possible hot spots.

The structures have been deemed a complete loss.

The Florida State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.