Police arrest 2 men accused of separate attacks on Miami Beach hotel employees

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two men, each accused of attacking an employee at separate Miami Beach hotels, and one of them was captured by a surveillance camera.

Mandy Calara, the owner of Voodoo Lounge in Miami Beach, was arrested after he allegedly attacked an employee at the Clinton Hotel. He bonded out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

“I’m gonna get an attorney and go through a little bit more of the details later,” Calara said shortly after his release.

According to police, Calara went to the hotel’s front desk to demand a key to his friend’s room. When the clerk refused because he was not a guest, Calara allegedly became aggressive and attacked.

“The victim went to call 911. The defendant went behind the front desk, struck the victim,” a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday. “There was a struggle. The defendant struck the victim multiple times to the head with a closed fist.”

Meanwhile, Miami Beach Police worked another attack at a different hotel that led to an arrest in Philadelphia. The attack happened at the Riviera South Beach Hotel on Feb. 12.

The suspect, identified as Tehrron Greene, could be seen going behind the counter to a back room before he begins punching and beating the hotel’s manager. The victim in that attack was left with severe injuries to his head, detectives said.

According to police, the attack stemmed from an issue with a credit card.

Detectives used Facebook to track down Greene. Once they spoke to him, detectives said Greene confessed to the attack. He is expected to be extradited to South Florida to face charges related to the attack.

