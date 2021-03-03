Voodoo Lounge owner bonds out of jail after allegedly attacking Miami Beach hotel employee

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a South Beach lounge has posted bond after he was arrested for allegedly attacking a hotel employee in Miami Beach.

Mandy Calara, who owns Voodoo Lounge in Miami Beach, bonded out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Wednesday evening.

When asked if he beat up the hotel employee as he walked out of jail, Calara responded, “I’m gonna get an attorney and go through all of the details later.”

According to police, Calara went to the front desk of the Clinton Hotel and demanded a key to his friend’s room. When the clerk said no because he was not a guest, Calara allegedly became aggressive.

“The victim asked the defendant to leave multiple times. The defendant became verbally aggressive,” a prosecutor said during court, Wednesday morning.

From there, the situation turned physical.

“The victim went to call 911. The defendant went behind the front desk, struck the victim,” a prosecutor said. “There was a struggle. The defendant struck the victim multiple times to the head with a closed fist.”

It didn’t stop there.

“The victim goes outside to take a picture of the vehicle, and the defendant tackles the victim and begins striking the victim again in the face. The defendant then flees the scene,” a prosecutor said.

Calara was arrested soon after and posted $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.