MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WSVN) — A South Florida man was charged with murder in the death of an Alabama State University student.

Twenty-one-year-old Jalil Bivens from Fort Lauderdale is accused of strangling the victim, identified as 20 year-old Ava Walters, also from Fort Lauderdale.

Walters found dead at an off-campus housing facility in Montgomery, Sunday morning.

Court documents state Bivens and Walters were dating. Bivens is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

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