Piper High student accused of pulling knife during fight appears in bond court

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Piper High School student who pulled a knife out during a fight appeared in bond court on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon, Sunrise Police responded to the scene and placed the school on lockdown while they searched for the suspect.

The other student involved in the fight was treated at the school’s clinic for a minor injury.

Ryan Nixon, 16, faced a judge and was sent to spend the next 21 days at the Juvenile Assessment Center after admitting to police that he had been bullying the victim.

Nixon faces four felonies including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon on campus, attempting to destroy evidence and disturbing the peace.

The 10th grader’s father appeared in bond court as well, telling the judge he was shocked by his son’s behavior and that it did not come from home.

“Out of character for my son. When I found out what was in this report I was shocked. I truly believe that this is horseplay gone awry,” said Nixon’s father. “This is out of character for Ryan. That’s all I can say. This is not him, not at all.”

The 16-year-old was said to have asked another student to grab a paper from a bin. The student refused, which then prompted Nixon to grab a multipurpose knife and wrap his arm around the student’s neck.

The student was not aware Nixon had a knife when he grabbed Nixon’s hand, leading him to cut himself.

Nixon then hid the knife in the men’s bathroom at school before hiding in a different classroom.

The lockdown was lifted at around 1:15 p.m. on Monday after police detained Nixon.

