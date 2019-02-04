Officials: Piper High student pulled out knife during fight, prompting lockdown

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at Piper High School in Sunrise was taken into custody after, officials said, he pulled out a knife during a fight, causing a temporary lockdown.

Sunrise Police responded to the scene early Monday afternoon and searched the school grounds as well as the surrounding area for the armed student.

Students described the chaotic scene.

“They yelled, ‘Alabama.’ That means a Code Red,” said a student.

“It got me really scared. I was like, ‘Dang, like, Piper’s next, I guess,'” said student Tamara Chambers.

“Next thing I knew, coach Donaldson was talking about, ‘This is not a joke. Get out of there,'” said student Javani Forbes.

“Yeah, it was really scary. It was unexpected,” said student Briana Saint-Phard.

A concerned mother came to the school after her daughter alerted her about the lockdown.

“My daughter informed me, ‘Mom, Mom, Code Red!'” she said. “Then I came and got her.”

Students and officials said a fight between two students escalated until one of the boys pulled out a knife, injuring the other one in the hand.

For a short time, officers couldn’t even find the 16-year-old with the knife. Students said police eventually found him in a classroom.

Cellphone video recorded by another student captured police officers detaining the teen.

The other student involved in the fight, 15, was treated at the school’s clinic for his minor injury.

“It’s crazy. This happens all the time. I don’t know why it’s always here,” said Forbes.

“It’s sad, ’cause it’s getting normal now,” said student Johnny Sampson.

“The parents have to do a better job of letting their kids get around to this type of violence,” said student Rajay Prince. “You need to raise your kid a proper way, a certain way, and not let them get into any violence.”

The lockdown lasted a half hour, between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

The incident comes about two weeks after a student stabbed another during dismissal at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes. No one was seriously hurt in that incident.

There’s a possibility the teen who allegedly pulled out the knife will be charged with aggravated battery. Charges remain pending as police continue to investigate.

