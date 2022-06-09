HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As heavy rainfall passed through different parts of South Florida throughout the week, an area in Hollywood is experiencing flooding concerns due to the already saturated ground and rain, Thursday afternoon.

From Federal Highway all the way down to Roosevelt to North 19th Avenue in Hollywood, the water levels had reached a reporter’s calves after the area experienced pockets of rain Thursday.

The water levels have continued to rise throughout the neighborhood, and residents said it’s a reoccurrence every time it floods.

One resident, who has lived in the area for 12 years, told 7News about the flood frustration.

“It’s crazy. It’s all the time. Every time we get weather like this it’s terrible,” said Roberto Cordero. “They have repaired all of these streets in Hollywood, but they didn’t do no draining, you know, nothing for the draining of the water.”

Videos sent by 7News viewers show other parts of South Florida underwater, as well.

In Aventura, on Biscayne Boulevard and 187th Street, cars attempted to drive through the storm while avoiding large bodies of water that had collected in the streets. Aventura is currently under a flash flood warning.

In Northwest Miami-Dade, the visibility to drive was low due to the passing storm and heavy amount of rainfall. It has caused heavy amounts of traffic. Many cars were seen turning on their hazard lights along with headlights in order to drive and attempt from more visibility.

Lightning also struck a Palm Tree in the middle of Biscayne Boulevard and 108th Street, causing the tree to fall over. It blocked a city transit bus along with the entire street. It has since been removed, and traffic is running once again.

In the Miami area of Brickell, photos show dark and stormy skies along with lightning strikes.

Several flood warnings are in effect throughout both Miami-Dade and Broward counties until 5:45 p.m. And a flood watch will continue until midnight for both counties.

