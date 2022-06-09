CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Cutler Bay residents hoping for a reprieve from road flooding continue to face persistent standing water outside their homes as strong thunderstorms move across South Florida.

7News cameras captured floodwaters outside the Saga Bay neighborhood, in the area of Southwest 196th Street and 79th Court, just after 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

An SUV driver was seen driving near the edge of the road in an attempt to avoid the deeper part of the roadway.

Officials advise drivers to turn around if possible when encountering flooded roads.

Fortunately, the standing water in this section has begun to recede.

But the weather headaches persist for area residents. Thursday’s flooding follows several days of heavy downpours.

A water pump that remains in place near Saga Bay Lake is pumping out as much as 17,000 gallons of water per minute.

Crews with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department are on hand to ensure the pump works properly. They said they haven’t seen heavy flooding near the pump.

More rainfall is expected to hit the area on Thursday.

