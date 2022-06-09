NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dangerous and unpredictable nasty weather is still leaving its mark in areas of South Florida.

A large palm tree almost caused a problem after it fell onto the northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard, near Northeast 109th Street, in Northeast Miami-Dade.

A county bus could be seen stalled on the road due to the fallen palm tree. 7News was told the tree narrowly missed the bus. The driver had to swerve out of the way and ended up driving the bus onto a grassy section of the sidewalk.

Biscayne Boulevard had to be closed down while crews removed the tree.

No injuries were reported. The tree has since been moved off the road, and traffic is running smoothly once again.

In Miami Beach, flooding was bad in the area of 17th and 18th streets.

In Northwest Miami-Dade, 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue experienced pouring rain and flooding. The visibility to drive was low due to the passing storm and heavy amount of rainfall.

In Opa-Locka, a viewer took a picture of vicious lighting near the Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport.

Crews are working to get the palm tree out, which is sitting in a driveway by some businesses of the area of 109th Street, and get the bus working again.

