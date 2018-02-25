Parkland shooting victim awarded Army medal laid to rest

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Mourners came together to bid a final farewell to a victim of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who was honored with a medal by the U.S. Army.

Fourteen-year-old Martin Duque was laid to rest at Forest Lawn North Cemetery in Pompano Beach, Sunday afternoon.

A viewing for the teen was held Saturday at a funeral home in Coral Springs.

The Junior ROTC member was one of three shooting victims to receive the Medal of Heroism.

