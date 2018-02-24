CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Family and friends came together to say goodbye to another young victim of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Saturday.

The viewing for 14-year-old Martin Duque took place at a funeral home along University Drive in Coral Springs.

The freshman was a member of the school’s Junior ROTC program and was awarded the Medal of Heroism and several honorary ribbons.

Duque’s funeral will take place on Sunday.

