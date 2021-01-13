Parkland pediatrician facing child pornography charges posts bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Parkland pediatrician facing some disturbing child pornography charges has posted bond.

On Wednesday morning, 49-year-old Dr. Michael Mizrachy faced a judge during a virtual Zoom call.

According to the arrest warrant, Mizrachy had a video on his personal computer of what appeared to be a child between the ages of 8 and 10 having sex with an adult male.

Also on his computer, detectives found pictures of children between the ages of 10 and 15 years old in their bathing suits, underwear or shorts who had no knowledge of photos being taken of them. It was determined that the pictures were of his daughter’s friends and were taken at his Parkland home.

The pediatrician is also accused of using the app Kik to chat and exchange explicit photos with a 15-year-old.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said they have been investigating Mizrachy since June 2020 after receiving a tip that he was distributing child pornography.

In November, his wife filed for divorce.

He is facing two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of computer pornography.

Mizrachy has since been ordered to not have any contact with any children at all.

He has since posted his $30,000 bond.

BSO is asking anyone with information regarding this case or anyone whose child may have been a victim of Mizrachy to contact their Internet Crimes Against Children Office at 954-888-1570 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

