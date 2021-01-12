Parkland pediatrician jailed on child pornography charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Parkland pediatrician is behind bars at Broward County Jail on child pornography charges.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Dr. Michael Mizrachy at his residence at 8581 Lakeside Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to detectives, they have been investigating Mizrachy since June 2020 after receiving a tip.

Authorities found a video of what appeared to be a child between the ages of 8 and 10, as well as pictures of kids in their bathing suits, underwear or shorts who had no knowledge of photos being taken of them.

The pediatrician is also accused of using the app Kik to chat with a 15-year-old.

Mizrachy is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare System and has offices in Weston and Plantation.

He faces two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of computer pornography.

The investigation remains ongoing.

BSO is asking anyone with information regarding this case or anyone whose child may have been a victim of Mizrachy to contact their Internet Crimes Against Children Office at 954-888-1570 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

