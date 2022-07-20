WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials are concerned over the outbreak of monkeypox, as a South Florida County has the highest number of cases of infections in the entire state.

“Over 3/4 of cases have come from Southeast Florida,” said Medical Director of Florida Department and Health Dr. Ulyee Chloe.

South Florida has seemingly become the epicenter of Florida’s monkeypox outbreak. The latest reporting is over 200 cases in the state as of Wednesday, with Miami-Dade reporting 56 cases and Broward leading with 110 cases.

“Most cases have been men having sex with men. Anyone that has been in close contact with an infected individual is susceptible,” said Chloe. “The illness is not easily transmissible, it does require that close physical contact. You can’t casually get it by being in a public setting with someone that’s infected.”

Health Officials so far have said cases in Florida and the United States have been mild, with symptoms involving a rash and flu-like symptoms, like swollen lymph nodes.

Since mid-May monkeybox has been spreading across Europe and North America, the first case in Florida was detected in Broward.

“It is endemic to central and western Africa, and since about mid-May we have seen the outbreak both worldwide and in the U.S.” said Chloe.

Public Health experts are trying to figure out why cases are spreading outside of Africa. Testing is expanding, but unfortunately vaccines are limited.

“I just want to be safe and protected, you know, vaccines are important and public’s health is important,” said a local man.

Appointments for the vaccine in Wilton Manors this week for example sold out within an hour.

“As soon as this outbreak happened, I wanted to get one,” said the man. “Super lucky, I know a lot of people, my friends across the country are trying to get one, but they’re hard to get.”

Health officials in Wilton Manors told 7News they added about 3000 appointments Wednesday morning but sold out in about an hour.

At this time, it remains unknown when there will be a restock in vaccines for monkeypox in Broward County.

