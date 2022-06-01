(WSVN) - Another case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in South Florida.

That brings the number of infected individuals to three, all of them are reported to be in Broward County.

According to the CDC, there are now a total of 18 cases in the U.S.

Monkey Pox is primarily spread through physical contact with an infected individual and manifests itself with flu-like symptoms and a body rash.

It is rarely fatal and the CDC said the risk to the public is low.

People should avoid close contact to anyone who may have the virus.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.