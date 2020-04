OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Opa-Locka has instituted a new curfew in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

During the curfew, no one will be allowed outside unless it is essential travel.

For other city curfews, visit this link.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.