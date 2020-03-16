Curfew Information

City of Miami Beach:

Curfew is in effect between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the city’s entertainment district. City-owned parking garages and surface lots citywide will only be open to residents with proof of residency and access card holders.

Village of Key Bicayne:

Curfew is in effect between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. – Under the curfew no person shall be outside during curfew hours unless such person is providing police, fire, or other governmental services, providing assistance expressly requested by police, fire, or the Village, or participating in, going to, or returning from work.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.