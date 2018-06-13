North Miami Beach Police arrest 3 teens with possible connection to Skylake burglaries

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach Police have made three arrests with a possible connection to several car burglaries in another South Florida neighborhood.

Investigators said a group of teens have been breaking into cars in the Skylake neighborhood off Northeast 189th Street.

Police have now made three arrests after community activist, Yona Lunger, spotted a similar burglary in a nearby neighborhood, Monday.

“We’ve observed some individuals, three suspects, going through vehicles,” said Lunger. “We notified the police immediately. We contacted 911.”

Officials said the three juveniles are suspects in a number of cases, including the break-ins at the Skylake neighborhood.

“The police department then went from block to block, car to car, and noticed more break-ins,” said Lunger. “They’re contacting now all these individuals with some items to come and retrieve them. It’s a great bust right now.”

Nechama Heller is one of the victims in the neighborhood off Northeast 176th Street.

Heller had seen the 7News report on the Skylake burglaries and realized the same thing happened to her.

Heller provided 7News home surveillance footage that shows a subject going into her car twice, Monday evening.

“It happened relatively early. It’s 11:30 p.m. in my driveway,” said Heller. “I come home often at that hour.”

A group can then be see in the video congregating on her block and just walking around.

Residents said they have been dealing with the burglaries for quite some time and that the three arrests are a big deal.

“I’m very happy that they made an arrest this time because it happens, unfortunately, at least once a month,” said Heller.

“They’re taking this very seriously and they will be getting everybody else that is involved, whether it’s belonging to a gang or it’s just individuals,” added Lunger. “If you think this is the place to pick, think twice.”

