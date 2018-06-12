Video shows teens breaking into cars in Skylake neighborhood

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Concerned residents in a South Florida neighborhood are speaking out about a string of car break-ins, and surveillance video shows teens are behind the crimes.

DJ Gentile said his work vehicle was targeted by the burglars, and he’s fed up.

“Recently, I’d stopped locking the car doors because they were busting windows to get into the car,” he said.

Both North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Police patrol the Skylake neighborhood. Investigators said teens have been breaking into cars off Northeast 189th Street.

“There’s no deterring them. They’re just kids,” said Gentile. “I believe that they’re dropped off, and then they wander the neighborhood. That’s what the police told us.”

Surveillance video from May 13 shows one of the subjects, seen wearing a hoodie and shorts, as he opens the door of Gentile’s pickup truck parked in his driveway, located in Skylake’s North Miami Beach side .

“He pulled on the door handles, and in doing so — my truck was unlocked because I quit locking it, but there’s nothing in there,” said Gentile. “They rummaged through it, couldn’t figure out how to open the center console, closed the door and left. Then I watched them on camera before I could get out here. I watched them on camera go to my neighbor’s house.”

Gentile said a tall wrought iron fence with spikes on top did not deter the burglars from breaking into vehicles at a residence in Skylake’s Northeast Miami-Dade side, June 5.

“About 4, 4:30 in the morning, again, on a different day, actually last week, they climb his fence, went into his yard, went into his car and took whatever they wanted,” he said.

Gentile said enough is enough.

“It’s summertime, and well, now especially, we’re going to see an increase of it,” he said, “’cause they’re bored, they’re home, 4:30 in the morning. Somebody’s picking them up. Somebody’s bringing them into these neighborhoods.”

Now Gentile is hoping police can put a stop to these break-ins.

“They’re literally stealing our stuff, and it’s our stuff. It’s not theirs,” he said.

If you have any information on these break-ins, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.