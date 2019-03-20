No bond for man suspected of shooting, killing man outside NW Miami-Dade gentlemen’s club

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge ordered no bond to the man suspected of shooting and killing another man outside of a gentlemen’s club in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Ricky Canot faces the charge of second-degree murder for the death of 26-year-old Andrew Jackson.

Canot was allegedly among several other men who got into an argument inside of Club Climaxxx near Northwest 27th Avenue and 120th Street, early Saturday morning.

The argument continued outside, where police said multiple people drew their guns and opened fire.

Jackson’s family said he leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

