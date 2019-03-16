Man killed in shooting outside NW Miami-Dade gentlemen’s club

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting outside a gentlemen’s club in Northwest Miami-Dade that left a man dead.

Cameras captured a heavy police presence outside of Club Climaxxx bear Northwest 27th Avenue and 120th Street, early Saturday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, an argument between several men inside the club poured out onto the streets, just before 4 a.m. Multiple people then pulled out their guns and opened fire.

“They cut off the music, so we heard it,” said witness Shannon Vampier. “It was, like, very loud. It was sad, and then we come out, we see the body out here, just laying there.”

Officials said that gunfire fatally struck 26-year-old Andrew Jackson.

Crime scene investigators remained at the roped-off scene outside of the club, Saturday afternoon.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

