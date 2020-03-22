New COVID-19 testing location opening in parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A new testing site for the coronavirus will be opening in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

As the virus continues to wreak havoc across South Florida, more and more testing sites are continuing to pop up, Sunday.

“Broward, Dade and Palm Beach, almost 50% of the cases in Florida are in those areas,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “The Miami-Dade site is due at Hard Rock Stadium.”

The testing facilities at the stadium will be open to all first responders and medical workers. Starting Monday, people 65 and older with with symptoms can also be screened for the virus at the stadium.

“We’ll have our division of emergency management, the [National] Guard will be supporting the local health department,” DeSantis said.

Testing continues in Pembroke Pines with long lines of cars seen around C.B. Smith Park.

The site has opened for first responders with symptoms, people 65 or over with symptoms, people who traveled to an international location with symptoms, or those who are immunosuppressed with symptoms.

At Broward Health’s mobile testing site in Pompano Beach, people are required to register before getting tested.

The testing site at Larkin Community Hospital in Hialeah is by appointment only, and the site is prioritizing first responders and healthcare workers.

