Multiple Doral businesses closed due to broken water main

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Several businesses in Doral have been forced to close as crews work to repair a broken water main.

Kelly Gonzalez owns one of those businesses in the area, and she hopes for a quick and speedy repair to the water main after she was forced to turn several customers away, Tuesday morning.

Gonzalez is not the only one. Restaurants and salons have also closed, and a nearby hotel has even seen early checkouts.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer crews are currently tasked with fixing the broken water main, near Northwest 41st Street, just off the Florida Turnpike. The break has been causing trouble since 5 p.m. Monday.

“We believe it’s a 24-inch main, which is actually rather significant,” said Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Director Kevin Lynskey.

County officials said a contractor was doing work for the city when the break happened. Crews have since discovered multiple punctures and damaged areas.

While the effort to repair the water main continues, traffic delays and boil water notices have been issued.

Officials also said they want to find out exactly how the water main managed to break.

“When construction happens, we go out in advance and attempt to mark all the problem areas where there are pipes, so it’s yet to be known, to understand whether there’s blame involved here,” Lynskey said.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.