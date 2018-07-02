Boil water notice issued in Doral after water main break, sinkhole cause flooding

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have issued a boil water notice for parts of Doral after a water main break that led to the sinkhole caused flooding in the area, leading to road closures.

The Doral Police Department said traffic had to be shut down on 41st Street, between 115th Avenue and the Florida Turnpike, around 5 p.m. Monday. In an update, police said the road will be closed until further notice as repairs are made.

7News Skyforce observed the flood affecting AMLI Doral, a nearby apartment complex.

Officials issued a boil water notice for the area until at least Friday. It covers the following two areas:

Between Northwest 34th to 41st streets and 107th Avenue to 136th Place

Between Northwest 41st to 42nd streets and 107th to 109th avenues

Monday afternoon, Miami-Dade College West Campus cancelled classes and suspended all operations until further notice.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed off the Northwest 41st Street exit of the Florida Turnpike, causing delays in the southbound lanes.

As of 8 p.m., Miami-Dade Water and Sewer personnel were on the scene, working to identify the affected water pipe.

“We believe it’s a 24-inch main, which is actually rather significant,” said Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Director Kevin Lynskey.

Officials said a private contractor was working for the City of Doral and, as they were drilling, hit a pipe.

“As you can see in the distance, there’s a significant break,” said Lynskey.

Apartments and businesses in the area were left with nearly no water pressure.

The traffic delays only added to the headache.

“I really want to go home. It’s been a long day,” said Danielle Godreau.

Two nearby jails were affected by the mishap: Metrowest Detention Center and South Florida Reception Center.

Investigators are still piecing together what exactly took place.

“When construction happens, we go out in advance and attempt to mark all the areas where there are pipes,” said Lynskey, “So it’s yet to be known whether to understand if there was blame involved.”

