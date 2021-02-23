Missing Child Alert canceled after 14-year-old Miami-Dade boy found safe

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing teenager has been found safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old Juan Velasquez Jr. on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the 14-year-old was last seen at his home along the 15500 block of Southwest 147th Court around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Police said he left his house and took off in the family’s car: a white 2015 Dodge Journey with a license plate number of HJCH61.

Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, FDLE officials said Velasquez was found safe.

