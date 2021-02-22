Police searching for missing 14-year-old Miami-Dade boy

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing 14-year-old Miami-Dade boy.

Police said 14-year-old Juan Velasquez Jr. left his home near the 15500 block of Southwest 147th Court around 3:45 a.m. Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

Velasquez has brown eyes, brown hair and braces.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

