Police searching for missing 14-year-old Miami-Dade boy

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing 14-year-old Miami-Dade boy.

Police said 14-year-old Juan Velasquez Jr. left his home near the 15500 block of Southwest 147th Court around 3:45 a.m. Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

🚨 #MISSING: Juan F. Velasquez Jr., 14 years old, was last seen in the 15500 Block of SW 147 Court. The missing juvenile may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS pic.twitter.com/ArF9EFkjT7 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 22, 2021

Velasquez has brown eyes, brown hair and braces.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.