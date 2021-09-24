MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are set to hold a news conference Friday in an effort to get the public’s help to find the person behind the stabbing of an elderly man.

According to police, 70-year-old Cesar Serrano was washing windows at a shopping center located on the 3300 block of University Drive, Tuesday afternoon, when the subject stabbed him for no apparent reason.

The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police, and has since been released.

Witnesses saw the man strike Serrano on the head.

“I had the soap on the glass,” Serrano said. “I was bending down to squeeze it off, and as I go like this, Bam! and I see the man running away. With all the blood coming down, I started to worry about myself. I thought this was it. I felt like someone killed me.”

Serrano received 14 stitches to the side of his head.

Police describe the man they’re looking for as a thin black male who stands approximately 6 feet tall.

At the time of the attack, he was wearing a dark red or maroon T-shirt and blue shorts and was carrying a sling-style backpack.

