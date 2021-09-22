MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man who stabbed a maintenance worker in Miramar.

Officials said the attack on the 70-year-old victim was unprovoked.

He suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and is recovering in the hospital.

It happened at a shopping plaza on the 3300 block of University Drive.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

