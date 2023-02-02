MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials in Miramar have passed a resolution aimed directly at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision about the content of a course on African American studies.

The Miramar City Council unanimously approved the resolution on Wednesday night, the first day of Black History Month.

“I can’t call the governor racist. I don’t know him personally. I don’t know his heart,” said Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, “but what I do know is that the policies that he brings forward, it always seems to attack Black people and people of color.”

The resolution denounces DeSantis’ decision to reject the College Board’s Advanced Placement African American studies course.

“The governor at any time can take actions that can come against our city,” said Messam, “but we want to show we are not afraid; we will stand up for our residents.”

The council’s vote comes on the same day the College Board announced it is revising its curriculum to the AP course, a week after the state pulled the pilot program class.

“That’s the wrong side of the line for Florida standards,” said DeSantis.

At the time, the governor cited concerns over certain topics.

“What’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory. Now, who would say an important part of Black history is queer theory?” he said.

The new course structure listed four units of focus. Subjects surrounding queer studies, Black Lives Matter and reparations are no longer included.

College Board officials claimed the revisions were made before the governor’s criticism.

In a statement, College Board CEO David Coleman stated, “This course is an unflinching encounter with the facts and evidence of African American history and culture … Everyone is seen.”

The apparent win for DeSantis comes a day after he proposed an end to state funding for critical race theory, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

“I don’t think it’s been a good use of money, and I think it’s really about furthering ideology rather than actually trying to promote equal treatment,” said DeSantis.

Students at Florida International Univerasity, where the course was taught, weighed in on the governor’s decision.

“I just think that’s wrong. Everyone should learn what they want to learn,” said a student.

“Being a person of color, I want to be able to know more about my past, my ancestors’ past,” said another student.

The governor further explained his reasoning.

“We don’t micromanage every little thing, but there are certain things where you want to say, ‘OK, here’s a red line that you are not allowed to go there,’ and that’s something they’ll have to respect,” he said.

But Messam said he doesn’t see it that way.

“It seems like we’re trying to turn back the tide,” he said.

A spokesperson for DeSantis said the Florida Department of Education is currently reviewing the College Board’s revised curriculum to determine whether it’s in compliance with state law.

As for Miramar, officials said they hope other cities across the state will stand with them and denounce the governor’s decision.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.