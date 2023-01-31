NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis is taking aim at higher education.

DeSantis made an announcement Tuesday on a very controversial topic, which would impact Florida’s public universities and students.

He’s proposing the elimination of all funding for diversity, equity and inclusion as well as critical race theory at public universities.

Critical race theory, known as CRT, is defined as an academic and legal framework that denotes that systemic racism is part of American society.

DEI is a conceptual framework that claims to promote the fair treatment and full participation of all people, especially in the workplace.

DeSantis has called CRT state sanctioned racism, and has said he will stand up against what he calls “woke” indoctrination.

“We are also going to eliminate all DEI and CRT bureaucracies in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “No funding, and that would wither on the vine, and I think that’s very important because it really serves as an ideological filter, a political filter.”

FIU currently has a division of DEI.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.