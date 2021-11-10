MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida staple has hit a major milestone.

Versailles, in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The iconic restaurant, famous for its green vinyl chairs and cafecito window, is throwing an anniversary event.

The event will be hosted by the three generations of the Valls family, who founded and run the restaurant.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, Versailles is rolling back all their menu items to what they used to charge in 1971.

