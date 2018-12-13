MIAMI (WSVN) - A Little Haiti art gallery that was vandalized with hate-filled symbols has gotten a fresh look.

Vandals tagged the Yeelen Gallery studio at Northwest Second Avenue and 54th Street with offensive graffiti and hateful symbols, including a swastika, Saturday morning.

Members of the Miami Police Department’s police explorers program showed up on Wednesday to paint over the offensive images.

The vandals have not been caught.

If you have any information on who vandalized the gallery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

