MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an art gallery in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood was defaced with hateful words and symbols.

The gallery, which aims to highlight the “celebration of diversity,” was targeted by vandals during Miami Art Week, Saturday morning.

A swastika, the F-word and other hateful terms were spray-painted outside on the walls of the gallery, which is located along the 200 block of Northwest 54th Street.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.