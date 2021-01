FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office carried out a drug bust.

A police K-9 sniffed out more than six ounces of cocaine inside a car during a traffic stop.

Officers also found more than $3,000 in cash.

The driver was a 43-year-old man from Miami. He was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.

