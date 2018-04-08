Miami Gardens resident demands action after deadly bus stop crash

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens resident is demanding action from local leaders after two people were struck by a car, one fatally, while waiting at a bus stop in his neighborhood.

Milo Mahomes said Friday’s deadly accident, the end result of a chain-reaction crash, is one of as many as four that have taken place near his home in recent months.

“To be standing at the bus stop, waiting to go to your destination, and you can’t make it there because of an accident, that is so sad,” he said.

Surveillance video shows two vehicles hitting each other, causing one of them to strike the bus stop at the intersection of Northwest 171st Street and 33rd Court on Friday, just before 5 p.m.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to Aventura Hospital.

Mahomes said a car was destroyed in his front yard after a similar crash back in October.

At the time, he said, he called Miami-Dade County’s 311 number to complain — and he’s still waiting.

“They said they would investigate it and see in, like, three months get back to me, about 90 days,” he said, “but in the meantime, the accidents are still happening right here.”

7News cameras showed a bouquet of roses laying at the bus stop on Saturday.

Mahomes said he doesn’t want to see another terrifying crash in an area where children play. He wants to see the county step in and address what he sees as a dangerous intersection.

“Whatever they do right now would be a plus,” he said.

Miami-Dade Police continue to investigate Friday’s chain-reaction crash.

