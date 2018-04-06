MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - person was killed and another was rushed to the hospital after, officials said, a car slammed into a bus stop in Miami Gardens after colliding with another vehicle.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 33rd Court and 171st Street, Friday night.

Investigators said the impact from the collision sent one of the cars crashing through the bus stop, striking the adult victims.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the surviving victim to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

