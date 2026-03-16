SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has reopened after it received bomb threats for three days in a row, prompting them to close their doors, and it wasn’t the only South Florida location that was targeted over the weekend.

7News cameras on Sunday captured a heavy police presence at the entrance of the zoo, which is located at 12400 SW 152nd St. in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“There’s a lot of things going on on the world now, you know? So you never know what’s gonna happen,” said a parkgoer.

The zoo was first forced to close early and evacuate guests on Friday. When they tried to reopen Saturday, it happened again.

Crowds that came back Sunday morning were greeted by Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and K-9 units patrolling the park.

“I do feel safe. I have pretty much confidence in the police department, and I think they have everything ready for us,” said a parkgoer.

“Even though it’s a rainy day, I think it’s gonna be a really good day. I think I’m feeling very safe, because we have the police here,” said another parkgoer.

But by Sunday afternoon, the zoo would be forced to close again, after receiving a third bomb threat.

“They said it’s an emergecy, we need to get up out of here,” said a guest before she drove away.

“They just said it was an emergency,” said another parkgoer.

Around that same time Sunday, about 11 miles north, a similar threat was called in to Miami International Mall.

“They said they’re going to establish a command post over here. This is the same caller from Metro Zoo, according to PD from the other day,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Cameras showed Doral Police cruisers staging outside the shopping center. Officers were also seen inside the Macy’s.

“I just heard PD is starting the evacuation of the mall,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Nevertheless, authorities have not specified whether or not the threats are linked.

Zoo Miami reopened its doors at 10 a.m. on Monday. Officials advised parkgoers to expect increased security measures in place and additional protocols.

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