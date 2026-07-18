MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Jerseys are out, flags are flying, and South Florida is ready for a World Cup final for the ages.

Defending champion Argentina, led by global superstar Lionel Messi, will battle Spain for soccer’s ultimate prize on Sunday.

Spain is hoping to stop Argentina and lift the trophy for the first time since 2010.

Thousands of South Florida fans are expected to pack watch parties across the region.

At Manolo’s in Miami Beach, the excitement is already building among soccer fans.

“Let’s go, Argentina,” said an Argentina fan.

“I think Spain has been playing really good. I actually had hope for them, but I think the last two games Argentina has been playing a lot like them. So, we’ll see who does best tomorrow,” said a soccer fan.

Soccer fans said the final is about more than what happens on the field; it’s a chance to come together, share their culture, and cheer for the country they love.

“We’ll be here with the entire family. It means everything to us,” said a soccer fan.

At Amerant Bank Arena, tickets for the massive fan takeover have already been claimed.

“Bring Argentina, bring whoever, we lit,” said a soccer fan.

Fortunately, fans still have several other places to watch, including a free, family-friendly event at the North Beach Miami Bandshell.

Miami-Dade is also hosting an outdoor celebration at Tropical Park, and at loanDepot Park, fans can watch the action on the ballpark’s large videoboards under a closed roof and in air-conditioned comfort.

The Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will also transform into a massive indoor watch party with multiple large screens and surround sound.

But at Manolo’s, there’s little doubt about which team these fans will be supporting.

“We all know who will win,” said a soccer fan.

The manager at Manolo’s urges those to arrive early, as the restaurant will be packed with Argentina fans.

When asked what the fans wish for Messi on Sunday’s match, fans responded with joy.

“We want him to enjoy it because it’s maybe his last dance, so we hope he’s happy, so we are,” said a soccer fan.

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