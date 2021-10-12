AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - An elevator technician was killed while on the job at a condominium building in Aventura.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at Harbor Towers Condominium along Yacht Club Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said two elevators in the building were shut down after the worker became trapped inside an elevator shaft.

Tuesday night, Aventura Police said the victim was 28 years old, as they continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

