MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade woman was arrested Thursday after Florida Highway Patrol investigators said she threatened to shoot a driver unless he sent $50 following a crash in the Kendall area.

Olivia Rios-Papillo, 19, was arrested after investigators said she threatened a driver following a June 4 crash near State Road 94 and Southwest 152nd Avenue, leading to charges that include attempted strong-arm robbery and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Investigators said Rios-Papillo argued with the other driver after the crash, took a black bag from a passenger and threatened that “blood would be spilled” if he did not send $50 through Cash App.

The victim told troopers he feared he would be shot and transferred the money to a passenger.

Authorities later located Rios-Papillo near the scene after the victim reported seeing her attempting to repair damage to the vehicle involved in the crash.

Troopers said Tesla video footage captured the crash and the subsequent interaction.

After being advised of her Miranda rights, Rios-Papillo denied threatening the victim with a firearm and told investigators she only demanded $50 because she believed the crash was his fault.

She was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after receiving medical clearance.

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