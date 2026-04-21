NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested on charges including burglary with assault or battery and battery on a person 65 or older following an alleged attack on an elderly victim, according to an arrest report.

Vanessa Caridad-Rodriguez was taken into custody Monday in Hialeah.

Police said the case stems from a March 29 incident at a residence on Northwest 84th Passage in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to the report, Caridad-Rodriguez arrived uninvited and began causing a disturbance, prompting a 68-year-old woman to retreat to a bedroom.

Investigators said Caridad-Rodriguez then slid open a window, reached inside and grabbed the victim by the hair, violently shaking her head before fleeing the scene.

Caridad-Rodriugez is being held on no bond and will face a judge Wednesday.

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