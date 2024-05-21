MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman who was arrested following a physical confrontation involving a screwdriver after she was rear-ended on the MacArthur Causeway appeared before a judge.

Twenty-six-year-old Acklynn Byamugisha was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of battery with a deadly weapon.

During her court appearance on Tuesday, the judge set Byamugisha’s bond to $7,000 and she was issued a stay-away order from the victims.

“You were arrested for two counts of attempted aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The incident happened Monday morning when authorities said Byamugisha’s car was rear-ended by a white Toyota RAV4 driven by Freddy Diaz, which caused extensive traffic delays as far back as Interstate 95.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, after the crash, a verbal dispute began between Byamugisha and Diaz, which escalated into a physical altercation.

Byamugisha, according to authorities, alleged that Diaz’s father, who had arrived at the scene after the crash, verbally threatened her and physically assaulted her by grabbing and pulling her hair.

She then entered Diaz’s father’s vehicle, grabbed a screwdriver and a bottle of Windex, and sprayed Diaz and his father in the face with the bottle’s contents.

Byamugisha, still holding the screwdriver, approached Diaz and his father aggressively.

Diaz, authorities said, intervened to protect his father, but Byamugisha charged at him with the screwdriver, which caused Diaz to fall.

According to the arrest report, witnesses saw Byamugisha on top of Diaz, with her hand on his neck, before another individual, who was in the car with her, pulled her off.

Glazer offering advice to the defendant.

“Next time, I would stay in your car so you don’t have to come to criminal court,” said Glazer.

Before she was arrested, Byamugisha posted on her Instagram page several citations that she’s received from the Miami Beach Police Department.

As of Tuesday morning, Byamugisha has not paid her bond.

